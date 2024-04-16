The Climax, NY musician Ben Seretan releases a lot of different kinds of albums. Some of them are of the instrumental, experimental variety, like 2021’s Cicada Waves. Others are ambitious indie rock, like 2020’s searching and meditative Youth Pastoral. Usually, it’s worth a listen regardless of the genre leanings.

This summer, Seretan will put out Allora, an album recorded in Italy back in 2019 with a power trio including himself on guitar, Nico Hedley on bass, and Dan Knishkowy (aka Adeline Hotel) on drums, during a European tour, in the shadow of a close friend’s recent death. In the album’s promotional bio on Bandcamp, Caleb Cordes of Sinai Vessel remembers being on tour with Seretan later that year and hearing him enthuse about “my insane Italy record.” Now it’s finally coming out.

Allora is named for a Venetian phrase meaning “at that time.” It kicks off with “New Air,” an eight-minute headstrong jam that strongly reminds me of Wilco’s “Spiders (Kidsmoke)” and Yo La Tengo’s “Pass The Hatchet, I Think I’m Goodkind.” Below, let it carry you into its atmosphere.

<a href="https://benseretan.bandcamp.com/album/allora">Allora by Ben Seretan</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “New Air”

02 “Climb The Ladder”

03 “Bend”

04 “Small Times”

05 “Jubilation Blues”

06 “Free”

07 “Every Morning Is A”

Allora is out 7/26 on Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.