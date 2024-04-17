Richard Thompson – “Freeze”

David Kaptein

New Music April 17, 2024 12:26 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Richard Thompson returned with the announcement of Ship To Shore, the follow-up to 2018’s 13 Rivers. The British folk great shared the lead single “Singapore Sadie,” and today he’s releasing “Freeze.”

“Oh, for heaven’s sake, do something,” Thompson said about the song in a statement. “Forwards, backwards, sideways, anything. There is nothing to fear but fear itself… no, I take it back, it’s all terrifying choices. Good luck.”

Check out “Freeze” below.

Ship To Shore is out 5/31 on New West.

