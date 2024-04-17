Gatecreeper – “Masterpiece Of Chaos”

Last month, Arizona’s Gatecreeper announced their third album, Dark Superstition. The death metal crew has unleashed the singles “Caught In The Treads” and “The Black Curtain” so far, and today they’re back with “Masterpiece Of Chaos.”

“‘Masterpiece Of Chaos’ is a nightmarish vision of a broken mirror with an ominous creature that lives within the fragmented web of glass,” vocalist Chase Mason said in a statement. “It sonically contrasts and complements the more melodic approach we took to some of the other songs.”

Hear the track below.

Dark Superstition is out 5/17 via Nuclear Blast Records.

