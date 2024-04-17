Last month we learned that Ryan Kattner, aka Honus Honus, would be releasing a new Man Man album called Carrot On Strings this summer via Sub Pop. Today he’s followed up the rather Spoon-y lead single “Iguana” with “Tastes Like Metal,” which arrives with a video by Joe Cappa. In the clip, starring Dax Flame, the light and jaunty pop tune becomes the soundtrack for a YouTuber’s adventures in pencil drawing on the influence of various substances.

Per Kattner, “With a little luck, a time machine, and a more accessible band name and face, this song has the potential to be the minor radio hit that finally helps fulfill my dreams of making it big in Japan.” Watch below.

Carrot On Strings is out 6/7 on Sub Pop.