Martin Scorsese Trying Again To Make A Frank Sinatra Biopic Starring Leonard DiCaprio

Though Martin Scorsese shared his latest film Killers Of The Flower Moon just last year, the legendary director is already discussing plans for future projects. Today, in an interview with Variety, Scorsese revealed he’s still trying to make a Frank Sinatra biopic.

The idea stretches all the way back to 2009. In this new interview, he divulged that there are some problems — Sinatra’s daughter Tina controls her father’s estate and hasn’t given Scorsese her blessing. Nevertheless, Scorsese put together a cast with Leonardo DiCaprio as Sinatra and Jennifer Lawrence as his second wife, Ava Gardner. Both Apple and Sony are interested, and Sony appears to be the frontrunner.

In 2017, Scorsese said the project was a bust. “We can’t do it!” he said in an interview. “I think it is finally over. They (remaining members of the Sinatra clan) won’t agree to it. Open it up again and I’m there!”

“Certain things are very difficult for a family, and I totally understand,” he added. “But, if they expect me to be doing it, they can’t hold back certain things. The problem is that the man was so complex. Everybody is so complex — but Sinatra in particular.”