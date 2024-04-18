JJUUJJUU – “Up To You”
For a band whose name I can’t spell or pronounce, JJUUJJUU are doing big things. Thus far this year, the LA-based experimental psychedelic rock collective, led by Desert Daze festival co-founder Phil Pirrone, released their single “Some,” a collaboration with the Brazilian band Boogarins, and played the first Coachella weekend. Now, as they’re getting ready to play Coachella again, JJUUJJUU have dropped a new single and announced a new round of tour dates.
The new JJUUJJUU single “Up To You” is a big, gooey groove with drums and guitars and keyboards and sound effects floating in every direction. It’s clearly inspired by past generations of space-rock, but it still manages to sound unmoored and vaguely futuristic. Below, check out that song and JJUUJJUU’s upcoming tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
4/19 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater %
4/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
5/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
5/24 – London, UK @ Moth Club
5/27 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
5/30 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *
5/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg *
6/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *
6/02 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong @
6/20-23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival
7/30 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater #
7/31 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
8/01 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
8/02 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
8/02-04 – Portland, OR @ Pickathon
8/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
8/09 – Verbier, Switzerland @ Palp 2024
8/10 – Âncora, Portugal @ Sonic Blast 2024
8/17 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man 2024
8/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Freakout Fest 2024
% with Boy Harsher, Seablite, & Lucy (Cooper B Handy)
* with A Place To Bury Strangers & SUUNS
@ with JMB Motherfuckers & Company (feat. Animal Collective’s Geologist)
# with Pink Fuzz