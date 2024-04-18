In Trap, the new movie from Hollywood’s chief twistmaster M. Night Shyamalan, Josh Hartnett and Ariel Donoghue play a father and daughter who go to a show by pop star Lady Raven, played by Shyamalan’s daughter Saleka (who is pursuing a pop and R&B singing career in real life). Kid Cudi is also in the cast. At the arena, Hartnett’s character discovers that the concert is a sting operation to catch a serial killer known as the Butcher. The following information is in the trailer, but if you don’t want to be spoiled, stop reading now.

Hartnett is the Butcher! He has a dude tied up somewhere right now! This is an interesting premise, but surely our man M. Night is not giving away his only twist in the trailer. Obviously there are some more layers to be peeled back.

Will the Shyamalanaissance continue? Watch the Trap trailer below and share your predictions below.

Trap hits theaters 8/9.