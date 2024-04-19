Elton John’s album Caribou turns 50 years old this summer. He’s celebrating with a deluxe reissue to be released this Saturday for Record Store Day, which will include the previously unreleased outtake “Ducktail Jiver.” As part of the rollout for that project, Sir Elton has released footage of his first live performance of Caribou hit “The Bitch Is Back.”

The video is pulled from John’s benefit concert for the English football club Watford FC on May 5, 1974. As the YouTube description explains, “Elton had recently become a Director of the club and due to them needing a financial boost, he agreed to put on a concert to raise funds. This was the first concert staged at Vicarage Road and tickets were priced at £1. Elton honoured The Hornets in his very own yellow and black get up.”

Below, watch the bitch come back for the first time ever:

The limited edition 2xLP 50th anniversary edition of Caribou is out 4/20 at participating Record Store Day locations. Get info on where to find it here.