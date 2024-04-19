Pink Sues Pharrell Over Trademark Attempt

Pharrell Williams has been busy in court lately, and if his opponents are to be believed, it’s because he’s getting greedy with the trademarks. Early this month, news broke that Pharrell and his longtime producing partner Chad Hugo went to battle over the rights to the name the Neptunes, which the duo used for decades while teaming up on some of the best, most forward-thinking radio hits of their generation. Hugo claimed Pharrell had attempted to register trademarks the Neptunes name without consulting Hugo, in violation of their agreement to split all profits evenly.

Now, Pink is taking Pharrell to court over a trademark too. As Billboard reports, Pharrell is attempting to trademark P.Inc, which Pink’s team believes will be easily confused with her own ventures. Pink’s company Lefty Paw Print filed the suit against Pharrell’s company PW IP Holdings at a federal tribunal Thursday.