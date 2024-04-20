The deluxe version of Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology comprises 31(!) brand new tracks, and she has personally chosen “Fortnight” to be the one that debuts at #1 next week. It makes sense. The song is first on the tracklist, so it’ll be getting a lot of streams anyway, and it features the amiable Post Malone, who also knows a thing or two about racking up streams. Might as well give this one the requisite release-day music video to push it to new heights.

And given the appearance of Posty-style face tattoos on Swift’s face in the video, it does seem like this one will be attracting several gawkers beyond the army of Swifties who’d usually be tuning in. Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, co-stars of the 1989 film Dead Poets Society, also appear. “When I was writing the Fortnight music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music,” Swift writes. “Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another.” She continues:

For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it. Post Malone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration. I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets). I still can’t believe I get to work with the unfathomably brilliant Rodrigo Prieto on cinematography and my team of dream collaborators: Ethan Tobman (production design), Chancler Haynes (editor), Anthony Dimino (1st AD), Jil Hardin (producer) and Dom Thomas (executive producer). Parliament aced the VFX as always. Joseph Cassell, Lorrie Turk and Jemma Muradian made these tortured looks come to life. The entire crew made this a dream to shoot. Thank you to everyone involved and everyone who has watched it!!

Watch the video below.

Swift has also partnered with YouTube Shorts for the #ForAFortnightChallenge, in which fans are supposed to post a “fortnight recap” of scenes from a two-week span in their lives. Here’s her launch video: