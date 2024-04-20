Leeway Vocalist Eddie Sutton Dead At 59

Eddie Sutton, vocalist and founding member of New York hardcore band Leeway, has died following a battle with lung cancer. The band shared a statement on social media, saying he passed “peacefully in his sleep” on Friday, April 19. He was 59.

The wake will take place this week, which is detailed in the statement. Read it below.

Edward Anthony Pomponio Passed 4/19/24 peacefully in his sleep. We would like to invite all his extended family to come say good bye to our son and brother. The wake will be held

Tuesday, 4/23/24

at Farenga Funeral Home

3808 Ditmars Blvd

Astoria, Queens NY 11105 From 3pm-8pm

Leeway were recently announced as a part of the lineup for the upcoming This Is Hardcore Festival; Sutton was in hospice at the time. Sutton made an appearance on Joe Hardcore’s This Is Hardcore Podcast earlier this week, and Joe Hardcore explained that if Sutton couldn’t make it to the festival he would discuss a tribute with his family. Sutton fronted Leeway for influential albums like 1988’s Born To Expire and 1991’s Desperate Measures, which continue to have a lasting impact on heavy music. Sutton also fronted the New York metalcore band Merauder on their 1998 demo.