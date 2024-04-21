Watch Tyler, The Creator Bring Out Earl Sweatshirt At Coachella For First Performance Of “AssMilk” In A Decade

Watch Tyler, The Creator Bring Out Earl Sweatshirt At Coachella For First Performance Of “AssMilk” In A Decade

Along with Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator has been headlining this year’s Coachella. Last weekend, he brought out Childish Gambino, A$AP Rocky, Charlie Wilson, and Kali Uchis during his set. Last night for the festival’s second weekend, Earl Sweatshirt joined him for the first performance of “AssMilk” in a decade.

The collaboration comes from Tyler’s 2009 mixtape Bastard. Along with that track, the pair also performed “Rusty” together, from Tyler’s 2013 album Wolf. As members of the Odd Future posse, the two rappers have teamed up a bunch of times over the years, including at Camp Flog Gnaw in 2016 and at the Last Low End Theory in 2018.

Watch footage from their Coachella performance below.

