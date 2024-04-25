The Moody Blues’ Mike Pinder Dead At 82

Mike Pinder, original keyboardist for hugely successful British rockers the Moody Blues, has died. Pinder was the last surviving original member of the band; his former bandmate Denny Laine, also of Wings, passed away a few months ago. John Lodge, who joined the Moody Blues in 1966, broke the news of Pinder’s passing on Twitter. No cause of death has been reported. Pinder was 82.

Mike Pinder grew up in Birmingham, and he joined forces with a group of fellow local musicians to form the M&B 5 in 1964. The band changed its name to the Moody Blues, moved to London, and quickly landed at #1 on the UK charts with their cover of Bessie Banks’ “Go Now.” On the band’s 1965 debut album, the band covered James Brown’s “I Don’t Mind,” and Pinder sang lead.

The Moody Blues’ lineup changed after Denny Laine, Mike Pinder’s songwriting partner, left in 1966, but Pinder stuck around. They stopped playing blues covers and adapted a more psychedelic sound, and Pinder started experimenting with the spaced-out possibilities of the Mellotron. He also wrote and sang lead on many of the band’s more way-out songs, like the raga-influenced 1968 experiment “Om.”

In 1971, Mike Pinder played on a few songs from his friend John Lennon’s solo album Imagine. The Moody Blues didn’t find much success in the US until the 1972 re-release of their 1967 single “Nights In White Satin” took off, becoming a #2 hit. They recorded their ambitious 1972 album Seventh Sojourn at Pinder’s studio. The band went on hiatus in 1974, and Pinder moved to California and released his 1976 solo debut The Promise. The Moody Blues returned with the 1978 solo album Octave. Pinder played on the LP, but he left the band after recording was finished, and they replaced him with former Yes member Patrick Moraz.

After leaving the Moody Blues, Mike Pinder remained in California, and he went to work as a consultant for the Atari company. He released two more solo albums in the ’90s. In 2018, Pinder was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of the Moody Blues. He appeared at the ceremony, but he was the only member of the band who didn’t speak.

Below, check out some of Mike Pinder’s work.