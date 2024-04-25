Last year, Chicago’s very own Sen Morimoto released a new album, Diagnosis. Today, he’s back with some tracks that were written around the same time but left off the final LP. The BONK! EP features four two Sen Morimoto songs and a live take on the LP’s title track that was recorded at WXPN.

“Tasked with creating a radio friendly version of the title track to Diagnosis, I wound up censoring the only expletive on the whole album with the sound of a frying pan (the kind you might hear in an episode of Tom & Jerry),” Sen Morimoto explains, continuing:

BONK! (the cops, the banks, the legislature) is a collection of songs from the Diagnosis sessions that didn’t make the final track list. I think I needed to tour the record and get to understand the album in another context to finish these. The final track on the EP is a live take from our radio session at WXPN in Philly. What joy it brought me to finally belt “Fuck the cops, the banks, the legislature” on the radio. The live take features my touring band: Ryan Person, Kaina Castillo, Kurt Shelby and Elijah Bradford.

Check it out below.

<a href="https://morimotosen.bandcamp.com/album/bonk">BONK! by Sen Morimoto</a>

The BONK! EP is out now via City Slang & Sooper Records.