Neil Young & Crazy Horse kicked off their first tour in five years last night at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego. Young opened the show with a new version of his classic “Cortez The Killer,” with a lost verse added in.

Young teased the addition a couple weeks back in a Zoom call with fans. “Just a couple of days ago, I found the other verses,” he said. “Just the lyrics… We may have those lost lyrics in the show, which will be fun for me.”

And, as Rolling Stone points out, some of those lyrics made it into the “Cortez The Killer” that was performed last night. “I floated on the water/ I ate that ocean wave/ Two weeks after the slaughter/ I was living in a cave,” Young sings. “They came too late to get me/ But there’s no one here to set me free/ From this rocky grave/ To that snowed-out ocean wave.”

Watch video below.