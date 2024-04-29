Last year, Pardoner unveiled their latest album, Peace Loving People. Today, the San Francisco indie-rock crew is announcing their new EP, Paranoid In Hell, and sharing the lead single “Future Of Music.”

Paranoid In Hell was recorded in a day with Philadelphia producer Justus Proffit. About “Future Of Music,” vocalist and guitarist Max Freeland explained:

I was going for a Dils-esque track with a bit of the Mice influence, kind of played through a filter of slacker rock type stuff. Lyrically, it’s a close-minded little number about feeling disdain towards the current shape of rock and roll music, in function and form, in both the packaging and the content. The industry and the discourse around it. It was the best of times, and yes, it was the worst of times. The title is a tongue-in-cheek reference to how the future of music most likely will sound like… the past of music?

Check out “Future Of Music” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Future Of Music”

02 “Distant Star”

03 “Over The Moon”

04 “Instrument Of Peace”

TOUR DATES:

05/09 – Victoria, BC @ White Eagle Polish Hall

05/10-11 – Vancouver, BC @ Better Things to Do Fest

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge

05/13 – Olympia, WA @ Mortuary

05/14 – Portland, OR @ Show Bar

05/15 – Eugene, OR @ John Henry’s

05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records Roadhouse

Paranoid In Hell is out 5/24 on Convulse.