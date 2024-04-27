Blink-182 Announce Shows With Drain And Viral “What The Fuck Is Up Denny’s” Band

Last year, Blink-182 released their latest album One More Time… and celebrated by playing a Denny’s. The performance was a callback to when Houston metalcore crew Live Without performed at the same breakfast establishment in 2013 and clips went mega-viral, quickly becoming a meme. Now, the pop-punk veterans are taking Live Without on tour, along with Santa Cruz hardcore group Drain.

Blink-182 are getting ready to hit the road with pop-punk/metalcore mergers Pierce The Veil (who recently covered Radiohead’s “Karma Police”… I think it’s nice). The full list of openers includes Live Without, Drain, Astronoid, jxdn, Landon Barker (Travis’ son), EKKSTACY, Hot Milk, and Alexisonfire.

Also last year, Blink-182 were criticized after unveiling T-shirts that said “What the fuck is up Denny’s?” on the back. Many urged them to send a check to Live Without or take them on a tour. Looks like it worked! Check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

06/20 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center *

06/21 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

06/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center ^

06/25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^

06/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena %

06/30 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park +

07/02 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena +

07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena +

07/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +

07/08 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center +

07/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center +

07/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center &

07/13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center &

07/14 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre &

07/21 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field #

07/23 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

07/24 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre #

07/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ~

07/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ~

07/29 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena ~

07/30 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ~

08/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena ~

08/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ~

08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ~

08/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ~

08/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ~

08/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center +

08/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena +

08/13 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

08/15 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre @

* w/ Pierce The Veil and jxdn

^ w/ Pierce The Veil and Live Without

% w/ Pierce The Veil and Drain

+ w/ Pierce The Veil and Hot Milk

& w/ Pierce The Veil and Landon Barker

# w/ Pierce The Veil and EKKSTACY

~ w/ Pierce The Veil and Astronoid

@ w/ Pierce The Veil, Alexisonfire, and Hot Milk