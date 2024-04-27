Blink-182 Announce Shows With Drain And Viral “What The Fuck Is Up Denny’s” Band
Last year, Blink-182 released their latest album One More Time… and celebrated by playing a Denny’s. The performance was a callback to when Houston metalcore crew Live Without performed at the same breakfast establishment in 2013 and clips went mega-viral, quickly becoming a meme. Now, the pop-punk veterans are taking Live Without on tour, along with Santa Cruz hardcore group Drain.
Blink-182 are getting ready to hit the road with pop-punk/metalcore mergers Pierce The Veil (who recently covered Radiohead’s “Karma Police”… I think it’s nice). The full list of openers includes Live Without, Drain, Astronoid, jxdn, Landon Barker (Travis’ son), EKKSTACY, Hot Milk, and Alexisonfire.
Also last year, Blink-182 were criticized after unveiling T-shirts that said “What the fuck is up Denny’s?” on the back. Many urged them to send a check to Live Without or take them on a tour. Looks like it worked! Check out the tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
06/20 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center *
06/21 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *
06/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center ^
06/25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^
06/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena %
06/30 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park +
07/02 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena +
07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena +
07/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +
07/08 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center +
07/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center +
07/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center &
07/13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center &
07/14 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre &
07/21 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field #
07/23 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #
07/24 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre #
07/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ~
07/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ~
07/29 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena ~
07/30 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ~
08/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena ~
08/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ~
08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ~
08/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ~
08/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ~
08/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center +
08/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena +
08/13 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +
08/15 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre @
* w/ Pierce The Veil and jxdn
^ w/ Pierce The Veil and Live Without
% w/ Pierce The Veil and Drain
+ w/ Pierce The Veil and Hot Milk
& w/ Pierce The Veil and Landon Barker
# w/ Pierce The Veil and EKKSTACY
~ w/ Pierce The Veil and Astronoid
@ w/ Pierce The Veil, Alexisonfire, and Hot Milk