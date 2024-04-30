Jon Hopkins Announces New Album RITUAL

Jon Hopkins has announced a new album, RITUAL, the English producer’s follow-up to 2021’s Music For Psychedelic Therapy. It’ll be released at the end of August.

“I have no idea what I’m doing when I’m composing. I donʼt know where itʼs coming from, and I don’t know where it’s going, nor does it seem to matter. I just know when it is finished,” Hopkins shared in a statement, continuing:

So all I can really do is feel my way to the end, then try and retrospectively analyze what might be going on, and try and figure out what its purpose is. What is clear is that this one has the structure of a Ritual. I know what that Ritual is for me, but it will be something different for you. It feels important not to be prescriptive about what this Ritual actually is. It feels like a tool, maybe even a machine, for opening portals within your inner world, for unlocking things that are hidden and buried. Things that are held in place by the tension in your body. It doesnʼt feel like ʻan albumʼ therefore – more a process to go through, something that works on you. At the same time, it feels like it tells a story. Maybe it’s the story of a process Iʼm going through, and one that we are all going through. Maybe itʼs also the story of creation, destruction and transcendence. Maybe itʼs the story of the archetypal heroʼs journey – the journey of forgetting and remembering.

Ultimately though, all I have to say about it is said by the sound.

Today, he’s offering up a preview of the album dubbed “RITUAL (evocation),” which comes with a video directed by Dave Bullivant and featuring the aerial rope performer Bryony Louise Fowler. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “part i – altar”

02 “part ii – palace / illusion”

03 “part iii – transcend / lament”

04 “part iv – the veil”

05 “part v – evocation”

06 “part vi – solar goddess return”

07 “part vii – dissolution”

08 “part viii – nothing is lost”

RITUAL is out 8/30 via Domino.