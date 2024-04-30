A couple months ago, Rui Gabriel — of the New Orleans band Lawn — released “Target,” a new single that featured Kate Teague. Today, Gabriel is announcing his full-length solo debut, Compassion, which will be released in June. He’s also sharing another song, “Summertime Tiger,” and this one features Stef Chura.

“‘Summertime Tiger’ is sung from the point of view of someone who is not qualified at all to advise on healthy living, but does it anyway,” Gabriel shared in a statement, continuing:

The song title is taken from the concept of a ‘regional tiger,’ which is a period of intense growth that countries like South Korea and Ireland experienced at the turn of the 20th Century. Summer is the slowest time of the year for New Orleans and tons of service industry employees tend to both earn less money and work fewer hours, so the idea was that a ‘summertime tiger’ was the patronizing urge to encourage someone to work on themselves during a time when they’re practically unemployed.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dreamy Boys”

02 “Target”

03 “Church Of Nashville”

04 “Hunting Knife”

05 “Summertime Tiger”

06 “If You Want It”

07 “Change Your Mind”

08 “Eyes Only”

09 “End Of My Rope”

10 “Money”

Compassion is out 6/21 via Carpark Records.