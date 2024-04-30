Deicide Frontman Says Modern Metal Is Just “A Bunch Of Wannabe-Weezer-Looking Dudes”

As we recently explored at length, the current state of mainstream heavy metal is bleak, partially because so many of the biggest bands are more like pop acts with the occasional metalcore breakdown. Not many of the leading metal bands are really rocking the classic heavy metal look, either, which apparently drives Deicide’s Glen Benton nuts.

Benton gave a recent interview to Francisco Zamudio of KNAC discussing his earliest musical influences. After singing the praises of Black Sabbath and Judas Priest, he began lamenting the fashion choices of today's metal frontmen, most of whom apparently look too much like Rivers Cuomo for his liking:

Metal was metal back then. Metal right now — you have so many subcategories of metal now, it’s ridiculous. I understand individualism and that, and we can really use a lot more frontmen like that, like Ozzy [Osbourne] and Ronnie and all them people, Lemmy and that. We don’t have that anymore. All we have is a bunch of wannabe-WEEZER-looking dudes trying to play metal. Everybody’s sporting black-frame glasses and wearing trucker caps. Nobody gives a shit about imagery anymore, looking the part of metal and that. I walk around 24 hours a day looking [like I do]. I can’t shake it, man. I’m never gonna fall into that. I’ve always been that way, too, about the guys on stage, man. You’re not gonna come out there wearing a fucking plaid shirt and white tennis shoes. It’s not happening.

Me, I’m not rejecting a metal band on principle just because they dress like hipster youth pastors, but it’s definitely raising some red flags for me. Presentation matters! For what it’s worth, based on his long-professed adoration for KISS, Cuomo probably loves Sabbath and Priest too. Would be curious to hear how he feels about metal bands looking too much like Weezer. I’m also wondering how Benton feels about bands like Ghost and Sleep Token looking the part but not actually sounding that much like classic heavy metal. Much to consider.