Tribeca Film Festival 2024 Adds Michael Stipe, Scorsese & De Niro In Conversation With Nas, Daft Punk’s Interstella 5555, & More

The 2024 Tribeca Film Festival has announced some additions to its lineup for this year.

The Storytellers Series of live conversations will include an event with Michael Stipe, and one with Jon Batiste talking to music journalist Marcus J. Moore about Nat King Cole.

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro will be in conversation with Nas to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mean Streets; Nas will also introduce a screening of the hop-hop drama Beat Street for its 40th anniversary.

Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, the 2003 anime that serves as a visual companion to Daft Punk’s Discovery, will be screened publicly for the first time in North America in a remastered 4K edition.

A new documentary about The Sopranos will also premiere at the fest. WISE GUY: David Chase And The Sopranos was directed by Alex Gibney, and Chase, executive producer Terence Winter, and many of the shows (including Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli) will reunite for a conversation.

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival will take place from June 5 through 18.