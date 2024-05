Next month, Lionlimb will release their new album Limbo. So far, we’ve heard “Hurricane” and “Dream Of You” featuring Angel Olsen, and today the project of Stewart Bronaugh is sharing “Underwater.”

“Underwater” is a melancholy love song, psychedelic and haunting in the best way. There’s a lot to love about it, but the piano is especially memorable. Hear it below.

Limbo is out 5/24 on Bayonet.