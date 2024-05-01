In their first incarnation, the Richmond post-hardcore explorers City Of Caterpillar were only around for a few years, from 2000 to 2003, and they only released one album. Still, City Of Caterpillar, along with fellow Virginia bands like Pageninetynine and Majority Rule, helped define the sound known as screamo. City Of Caterpillar reunited in 2016, and they released their second album Mystic Sisters in 2022. That means that the City Of Caterpillar reunion has now lasted a lot longer than the band’s first run.

Today, City Of Caterpillar release their first new track since Mystic Sisters dropped. “In The Tall Grass” is the band’s contribution to the great metal magazine Decibel‘s Flexi series, which means it’s included with some copies of the latest issue, with Crypt Sermon on the cover. It’s a tingly, cathartic slow-build attack that moves from eerie post-rock to slashing Fugazi-style attack. Listen below.

You can buy the latest Decibel and the accompanying flexi here.