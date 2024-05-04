Watch Weezer Cover Hole And Play Live Rarities In Santa Ana

This fall, Weezer are bringing celebrating the Blue Album by playing it in full on tour. Earlier this week, though, the indie-rock royalty reflected on other moments in their career by performing a bunch of rarities, plus a cover of Hole’s “Celebrity Skin.”

At a pop-up show at The Observatory in Santa Ana on Monday, Weezer opened the gig with “Cleopatra” from 2014’s Everything Will Be Alright In The End. It was their first time playing it since 2016. They performed “Eulogy For A Rock Band” for the first time since 2015; “Anonymous” for the first time since 2014; “The Angel And The One” for the first time since 2013; “Dope Nose” and “Slave” for the first time since 2016.

Along with a handful of Blue Album and Pinkerton cuts, they also played “Here Comes The Rain,” “Bird With a Broken Wing,” “Everything Happens For A Reason,” and “Mirror Image” for the first time in front of an audience. A live debut was given to “Any Friend Of Diane’s” and “Sheila Can Do It.” They closed the show with “Celebrity Skin” (is there a better way to end a set?). Watch footage from the night below.