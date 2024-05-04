Rapsody – “3:AM” (Feat. Erykah Badu)

New Music May 4, 2024 5:11 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In February, Rapsody and Erykah Badu debuted a new collaboration at Badu’s birthday party in Dallas. Yesterday, the pair have released that song, which is titled “3:AM.”

“3:AM” is produced by Lonestarrrmuzik, Marc Bridges, and S1, and it’s the third single from Rapsody’s forthcoming album Please Don’t Cry, following “Stand Tall” and “Asteroids.” The track features flute from Amber Navran, guitar from Marlon Williams, and horns and keyboards from JeMarcus Bridges and Terrace Martin. Hear it below.

 

Please Don’t Cry is out 5/17 on Jamla Records.

