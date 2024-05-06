Half Waif has announced a new EP called Ephemeral Being, which will be released at the end of this month. Today, she’s sharing its lead single “Big Dipper.”

“This is a song about looking for answers, and finding none, and looking again,” Nandi Rose shared in a statement. “It was written at a time when I was feeling very stuck in my body and overwhelmed by compounding griefs. I was inspired by the Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who had just passed away, and his idea of continuation–how we are not bound by our forms. We continue on. ‘This body is not me,’ he said. ‘So laugh with me, hold my hand, let us say good-bye, say good-bye to meet again soon.’”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Service”

02 “Big Dipper”

03 “Heartwood”

04 “Ephemeral Being”

05 “Dreaming Of Bears”

The Ephemeral Being EP is out 5/31 via ANTI-.