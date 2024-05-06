Fancy Gap is a duo made up of the Love Language’s Stuart McLamb and the songwriter/producer Charles Crossingham. Today, they’re announcing their debut album, which will be out in July. They introduced the project with “How To Dance” last month, and now they’re sharing the Sharon Van Etten-featuring single “Strawberry Moon.”

“‘Strawberry Moon’ goes back almost a decade for me,” McLamb shared. “Back then, it had similar words and chords, but more of an 80s vibe with pulsing bass and synth. It slipped my mind for years until I stumbled upon it and stripped it down more like a folk song.” He continued:

I still didn’t think much of it until Charles and I talked about making a record together. He heard something in the demo that I didn’t, so we collaborated on the arrangement and were able to breathe new life into it. Rami and Graboff contributed so much to the mood of the song, establishing its time and place sonically. Around this time, Charles sent me ‘Like I Used To’ by Sharon and Angel Olsen, raving. I mentioned that I knew Sharon from way back, and Charles insisted we ask her to sing on ‘Strawberry Moon.’ Despite my reservations about asking for favors, I sent her the demo and she enthusiastically agreed. We recorded her part when she passed through town a few months later, and her contribution added depth and emotion to the song that wouldn’t be there otherwise. We consider Sharon one of the best that has ever done it.

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “How To Dance”

02 “Little Heart Racer”

03 “Strawberry Moon” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten)

04 “Whispering Winds”

05 “Magnolias”

06 “40,000 Miles”

07 “Filthy Habits” (Feat. Adam Lazzara)

08 “Old Ways”

09 “Diamond Cutter”

10 “Sweet Time”

Fancy Gap is out 7/26.