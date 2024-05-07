Last month, Draag announced their new EP Actually, the quiet is nice and released the bewitching lead single “Orb Weaver.” The LA shoegaze outfit has a knack for conjuring sweeping, mystical atmospheres, and they’ve done it again on their new song “Microgravity tank.”

“I used to live in a house that had this very unusual energy,” songwriter Adrian Acosta said in a statement. “It’s the kind of energy I could only connect to that specific house. It was quite haunting. Every few months or so, I’ll have a Deja vu moment that brings me back to that house. When it fades, all I can think about is how my better years are behind me.”

Below, immerse yourself in the track, and check out their upcoming tour dates supporting Wednesday.

TOUR DATES:

05/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/16 – San Diego, CA @ Quartyard

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

05/24 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center

05/25 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

05/28 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

05/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Actually, the quiet is nice is out 5/17 on Julia’s War.