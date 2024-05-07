Draag – “Microgravity tank”
Last month, Draag announced their new EP Actually, the quiet is nice and released the bewitching lead single “Orb Weaver.” The LA shoegaze outfit has a knack for conjuring sweeping, mystical atmospheres, and they’ve done it again on their new song “Microgravity tank.”
“I used to live in a house that had this very unusual energy,” songwriter Adrian Acosta said in a statement. “It’s the kind of energy I could only connect to that specific house. It was quite haunting. Every few months or so, I’ll have a Deja vu moment that brings me back to that house. When it fades, all I can think about is how my better years are behind me.”
Below, immerse yourself in the track, and check out their upcoming tour dates supporting Wednesday.
TOUR DATES:
05/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
05/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/16 – San Diego, CA @ Quartyard
05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
05/20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
05/24 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center
05/25 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
05/28 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
05/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Actually, the quiet is nice is out 5/17 on Julia’s War.