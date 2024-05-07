Last month, Cola announced their second album The Gloss. So far we’ve heard “Keys Down If You Stay,” “Bitter Melon,” and “Pallor Tricks,” and today the Montreal post-punk group is back with “Albatross.”

“This song had a few lives before it took its final form,” bandleader Tim Darcy said in a statement. He continued:

We played a much faster version on some later Deep In View tours with different lyrics. When we eventually got to the studio we revisited Ben’s original demo and decided to slow it down and re-introduce a heavier feeling. I then had a spark of inspiration and completely rewrote the lyrics, which center around “an albatross” — something that greatly hinders accomplishment. From there I started thinking about a horse race and perhaps some trainer watching a slow motion replay to try identify what’s wrong with an animal’s stride, hence the chorus.

Hear it below.

The Gloss is out 6/14 on Fire Talk.