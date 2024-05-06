Frank Turner Planned A Record-Breaking 15 Gigs In 24 Hours, So Crywank Played 16 The Day Before
Last month, heart-on-sleeve punk Frank Turner announced he would attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most shows played in multiple cities in the span of 24 hours. He planned 15 sets between May 4 and 5 to promote his new album Undefeated. While the English musician accomplished that mission and is being praised for his feat, Manchester indie folk band Crywank played 16 sets in the span of 24 hours the day before.
Crywank managed to book the tour in three days, and it had free 20-minute sets all over the UK. Music Venue Trust — a UK registered charity which acts to protect, secure and improve grassroots music venues — then posted elaborate guidelines for the record on X, one of which asserted that the audience had to pay for admission. Crywank responded: “Awwww my gigs don’t count. Should’ve got a big corporate sponsor and charged all my fans for twenty minute shows, oh well.” (Turner’s tour was sponsored by the London taxi app FREENOW.)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram