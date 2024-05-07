Steve Perry Rerecords Journey Deep Cut With Toto Frontman’s Son

Steve Perry has re-recorded the Journey deep cut “It Could Have Been You” with the Effect, a band whose members include Trevor Lukather (son of Toto’s Steve Lukather) and Nic Collins (son of Phil Collins). “It Could Have Been You” appeared on Journey’s 1986 album Raised On Radio.

“It was a song I’ve always felt was a diamond in the rough,” Perry wrote in a post about the cover. “I’ve known Trevor Lukather since he was 9 years old and he is a very gifted musician. One day we were talking about his new band, The Effect… He surprisingly mentioned ‘It Could Have Been You’ is one of his favorite tracks from that record, I told him I felt the same.”

Perry continued: “I then said, why don’t you record it? He asked if I would sing on it if they did, I said… “Of course my most precious!” I must say, singing on their powerful track brought out a vocal experience in me from years ago !”

Listen to the Effect’s version of “It Could Have Been You” with Perry below.