Fcukers, a trio from NYC making headblown electronic party music, recently signed to the Ninja Tune imprint Technicolor. Shanny Wise (vocals), Ben Scharf (drums), and Jackson Walker Lewis (bass, keys, production) are back today with “Bon Bon,” a wild new track that reminds me of Basement Jaxx or — I hate to say it about a song I’m enjoying — Die Antwoord. Except with a vocal element that strikes me as a bit indie-pop? I don’t know. It thumps, it bangs, it’s just begging to soundtrack a hedonistic movie montage. Getcha bon bon below.