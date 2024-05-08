Good Looks – “Can You See Me Tonight?”

Good Looks – “Can You See Me Tonight?”

Jackie Lee Young

New Music May 8, 2024 10:04 AM By Chris DeVille

The rootsy Austin indie rockers Good Looks have been wowing us with the singles from new album Lived Here For A While. Today “If It’s Gone” and “Self-destructor” are joined by “Can You See Me Tonight?” It’s one of the most explicitly twangy tracks on the album, bursting out of the gate with lead guitar work that might cause your baseball cap to morph into a cowboy hat. But there remains a rough-and-tumble power-pop foundation to these tunes, and by the end that six-string is blasting off into rock ‘n’ roll territory. If you miss A.M.-era Wilco, Good Looks have a lot to offer you.

According to frontman Tyler Jordan, “Can You See Me Tonight?” is about “the connection to why I write songs and perform them, and how it affects my other relationships, turning darkness to light in the process.” The video, directed by Riley Engemoen, features local Austin celebrity Dr. Dan & his wife Doris. According to Engemoen, “Dr. Dan is known as ‘Austin’s coolest marriage and family therapist.’ Him and Doris are enamored with one another, always color-coordinated in a honeymoon state. They spend most evenings dancing through Austin’s honky tonks and jazz clubs – blissfully and unabashedly forming a quantum energy field of Love – hypnotizing all of those in their orbit.”

This video was filmed at Hole In The Wall, where Stereogum has thrown multiple all-day concerts during SXSW. Watch below.

Lived Here For A While is out 6/7 via Keeled Scales.

