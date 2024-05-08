Last fall, the Los Angeles duo Deap Vally announced that they were breaking up after a farewell tour. That farewell tour was extended through June, and before they head out on the final leg of it they are releasing one final EP. (ep)ilogue is out on May 24, and it’ll be the last chapter for the band. Today, they’re sharing a single from it, “It’s My World.”

‘It’s my world’ is about living your best life, being authentically YOU without giving a damn what anybody else thinks,” the band’s Lindsey Troy shared in a statement.

Check it out below.

The (ep)ilogue EP is out 5/24. See the band’s remaining tour dates here.