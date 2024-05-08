The contemporary Seattle rock scene is being highlighted on a new compilation called From Far It All Seems Small, which is being put out via KR Records, the label run by Supercrush frontman Mark Palm. It’ll feature new tracks from TV Star, Shook Ones, Spiral XP, Star Party, Sun Spots, Fluung, and more, and today we’re getting Supercrush’s contribution to the comp, “Lost My Head.”

“We realized the scene here is the best it’s been in a long, long time,” Palm shared in a press release. “There was a good feeling of camaraderie developing between many of the groups from playing shows together and working alongside each other on various projects. The comp is an opportunity to celebrate the music from our extended circle of friends here in town, and hopefully to galvanize the scene and contribute further to that sense of camaraderie.”

Listen to “Lost My Head” below.

From Far It All Seems Small is out 5/24 via KR Records. Pre-order it here. There will be two record release shows at the Black Lodge on 5/31 and 6/1. See the poster below.