Hagop Tchaparian got some attention for his 2022 debut full-length Bolts, which arrived after the British-Armenian producer’s stint working in the industry as a tour manager for the likes of Four Tet and Hot Chip. Today, he’s putting out his first single since then, “Treacle,” which he said “was heavily inspired by watching Four Tet play at Warung club in Brazil.” Like Bolts, “Treacle” arrives on Four Tet’s Text Records label. Check it out below.

<a href="https://hagop.bandcamp.com/track/treacle">Treacle by Hagop Tchaparian</a>

“Treacle” is out now via Text Records.