Stream KC Hardcore Band Burning Bush’s Blazing Demo
Burning Bush are an (obviously) fiery new hardcore band out of Kansas City. Their demo dropped today via Cleveland’s great Delayed Gratification label. It’s six tracks of noisy, knuckle-dragging hardcore, and based on the way the songs bleed into each other, several of them might have been recorded all in one go. Burning Bush bring the requisite d-beat blast-offs and hearty slowed-down chug, and the vocalist barks out his lyrics so you can make out what he’s saying, assuming the words don’t rush past your ear too fast. There’s a lot of religious imagery in this one, from the band name down to the song titles, but the mood is, um, not worshipful. Listen below.