Burning Bush are an (obviously) fiery new hardcore band out of Kansas City. Their demo dropped today via Cleveland’s great Delayed Gratification label. It’s six tracks of noisy, knuckle-dragging hardcore, and based on the way the songs bleed into each other, several of them might have been recorded all in one go. Burning Bush bring the requisite d-beat blast-offs and hearty slowed-down chug, and the vocalist barks out his lyrics so you can make out what he’s saying, assuming the words don’t rush past your ear too fast. There’s a lot of religious imagery in this one, from the band name down to the song titles, but the mood is, um, not worshipful. Listen below.

<a href="https://delayedgratificationrecords.bandcamp.com/album/demo-2024">Demo 2024 by Burning Bush</a>