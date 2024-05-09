Last month, Bacchae unleashed the fun track “Cooler Talk.” Today, the DC punk group is announcing their new album Next Time. The title track is out now.

“Next Time” is a great song about freaking out, and it’s packed with invigorating hooks, such as the four-syllable punch: “Kiss me/ Crush me.” Next Time was produced by J. Robbins of Jawbox, and it follows their 2020 debut Pleasure Vision, which landed them on our Best New Bands list of that year. Hear “Next Time” below.

<a href="https://bacchae.bandcamp.com/album/next-time">Next Time by Bacchae</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Try”

02 “Cooler Talk”

03 “Next Time”

04 “Just A Rat”

05 “Drop Dead Gorgeous”

06 “New Jersey”

07 “Dead Man”

08 “Feeling The Same”

09 “Evening Drive”

10 “Wicked Fountain”

Next Time is out 7/5 on Get Better Records.