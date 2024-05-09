A while ago, David Bazan brought back his long-running, intensely self-reflective project Pedro The Lion. Since that revival — you can’t really say “reunion” when it’s basically just one guy — Pedro have released the albums Phoenix and Havasu. Next month, they’ll follow those one with Santa Cruz, the latest in what I guess you’d have to call a geographical series of LPs. We’ve posted first single “Modesto,” and now Bazan has share two more.

The two new Pedro The Lion songs both have more keyboard than I tend to expect from this project. “Don’t Cry Now” is built on a surprisingly sinister synth-riff, while “Spend Time” is a bright, crunchy track that’s closer to power-pop than David Bazan usually gets. Like all Pedro The Lion tracks, both get heavily into Bazan’s life story, and “Spend Time” is specifically about dropping out of college to make music full-time. Listen to both tracks below.

<a href="https://pedrothelion.bandcamp.com/album/santa-cruz">Santa Cruz by Pedro The Lion</a>

<a href="https://pedrothelion.bandcamp.com/album/santa-cruz">Santa Cruz by Pedro The Lion</a>

Santa Cruz is out 6/7 on Polyvinyl/Big Scary Monsters.