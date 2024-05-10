Two days ago, Future tweeted the following lines: “Fuck yo album Shit ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE,” “MAY TENTH,” “MIXTAPE PLUTO.” Naturally, that got people talking. Thus far this year, Future and Metro Boomin have already released two mammoth collaborative albums, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You. The first one set up the Kendrick Lamar/Future beef that’s been the dominant rap story this year. So was Future getting ready to release another mixtape? Turns out: No. He’s just got a new song with Tee Grizzley.

That’s not nothing! Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley has been making reliably hard music over the past few years, and he’s been doing serious YouTube numbers. On the new single “Swear To God,” Tee Grizzley attacks a stormy Wheezy beat. Future supplies a verse and a hypnotic hook, so he’s really on the song more than Tee Grizzley is. Future’s “fuck yo’ album” line comes from the track’s chorus. Check out the video below.