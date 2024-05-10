The upcoming compilation Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration Of Tom Petty features a bunch of country stars covering Tom Petty songs. We’ve already posted Dolly Parton’s version of “Southern Accents” and Chris Stapleton’s take on “I Should Have Known It,” and the album also features people like Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, George Strait, and Margo Price. Today, the leathery country-rock great Steve Earle has offered up his cover of “Yer So Bad.”

“Yer So Bad” is the song where Tom Petty sings that his sister got lucky and married a yuppie. It’s one of the singles from Petty’s 1989 classic Full Moon Fever, and it’s got a video where Charles Rocket plays the unfortunate yuppie. This is a fundamentally silly song, but Steve Earle sings it with weatherbeaten seriousness, with fiddles and pedal steel behind him. Below, hear Earle’s version and watch Petty’s video.

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration Of Tom Petty is out 6/21 on Petty Legacy/Big Machine.