Jennifer Lawrence honored Orville Peck at the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday night. The queer country artist was there to receive the Vito Russo Award, made “to recognize out LGBT media professionals who have made a significant difference promoting equality.”

As Billboard reports, Lawrence called Peck “my favorite musician and good friend.” “I love seeing so many humans who can top their field while still being power bottoms,” Lawrence said at one point. And she joked about falling in love with a gay man: “Conversion therapy doesn’t work,” she said. “Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy is not real – even though you think it worked on you.”

“I’m one of many of us here who have felt excluded or held back because of who we are,” Peck said during his acceptance speech. Watch some clips from the award show below.

🎥 Jennifer Lawrence entregando um prêmio para Orville Peck, hoje (11), no GLAAD Awards. pic.twitter.com/x6g7CUPqiJ — Jennifer Lawrence BR | Fã Site (@JLawrenceBrsite) May 12, 2024

NEW! Jennifer Lawrence presenting an award to Orville Peck at the #GlaadAwards pic.twitter.com/kYkfOmY0aE — Jennifer Lawrence (@jlawsupdate) May 12, 2024