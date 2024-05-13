San Francisco’s Portola Festival Has Jamie xx, Four Tet, Justice, M.I.A., & Much More For 2024

News May 13, 2024 2:23 PM By Chris DeVille

San Francisco’s Portola Festival Has Jamie xx, Four Tet, Justice, M.I.A., & Much More For 2024

News May 13, 2024 2:23 PM By Chris DeVille

San Francisco’s dance-focused Portola festival will return to Pier 80 this Sept. 28 and 29. This year the bill is metaphorically (though not literally, as you can see from the poster) topped by names like Four Tet, Jamie xx, Justice, M.I.A., Disclosure, Rüfüs Du Sol, Fisher, and Gesaffelstein. Who else will be there? Jessie Ware, JPEGMAFIA, Tycho, Honey Dijon, Mount Kimbie, Bicep (doing an AV DJ set called Chroma), Floating Points, DJ Seinfeld, Empress Of, Deltron 3030, Chase & Status, Peaches, Nia Archives, Sammy Virji, A. G. Cook, Fcukers, Horsegiirl (not Horsegirl), an Anderson .Paak DJ set as DJ Pee.Wee, Shygirl presents Club Shy, a B2B with Busy P and Braxe + Falcon, another one with Boys Noize and VTSS, and, among others, Rebecca Black! Get ticket info here.

Related

Under The Bridge With Four Tet & Friends
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

We’ve Got A File On You: Steve Albini

4 days ago 0

Watch Joanna Newsom Pay Tribute To Steve Albini At Kilby Block Party

2 days ago 0

Drake Asks Toronto News Chopper To Stop Flying Over His Mansion, Third Intruder Apprehended By Police

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest