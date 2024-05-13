San Francisco’s Portola Festival Has Jamie xx, Four Tet, Justice, M.I.A., & Much More For 2024

San Francisco’s dance-focused Portola festival will return to Pier 80 this Sept. 28 and 29. This year the bill is metaphorically (though not literally, as you can see from the poster) topped by names like Four Tet, Jamie xx, Justice, M.I.A., Disclosure, Rüfüs Du Sol, Fisher, and Gesaffelstein. Who else will be there? Jessie Ware, JPEGMAFIA, Tycho, Honey Dijon, Mount Kimbie, Bicep (doing an AV DJ set called Chroma), Floating Points, DJ Seinfeld, Empress Of, Deltron 3030, Chase & Status, Peaches, Nia Archives, Sammy Virji, A. G. Cook, Fcukers, Horsegiirl (not Horsegirl), an Anderson .Paak DJ set as DJ Pee.Wee, Shygirl presents Club Shy, a B2B with Busy P and Braxe + Falcon, another one with Boys Noize and VTSS, and, among others, Rebecca Black! Get ticket info here.