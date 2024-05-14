Not everybody gets to perform at their own Carnegie Hall tribute concert, but Graham Nash just did. Last night, the storied New York venue hosted an all-star tribute to Crosby, Stills & Nash. (You could argue that the tribute was largely for Crosby, who passed away last year.) The show featured people like Iron And Wine, Real Estate, A.C. Newman, Steve Earle, Yola, Shawn Colvin, Todd Rundgren, and Ricky Lee Jones covering the CSN classics. Graham Nash wasn’t announced as part of the show’s lineup, but he helped plan it, so it couldn’t have been a total shock when he walked onstage.

Thus far, videos of the show’s indie-leaning artists don’t seem to be online. According to Setlist.fm, Real Estate played “Dark Star” — the CSN one, not the Grateful Dead one — while AC Newman took on Graham Nash’s “I Used To Be A King” and Iron And Wine did David Crosby’s “Traction In The Rain.”

At the end of the night, Graham Nash came out to sing the CSNY song “Our House” and then to lead an all-star singalong of Stephen Stills’ “Love The One You’re With.” Watch fan footage of those two songs below.

Meanwhile, here’s Grace Potter and Neal Francis covering “Woodstock” together.

The night before last, New York’s City Winery held a rehearsal for the Carnegie Hall show, and some of last night’s artists performed at that. Here’s Steve Earle playing Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “4 + 20”:

And here’s Yola covering “Wooden Ships” and “Helplessly Hoping”:

Read our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Graham Nash here.