Last month, Loma announced their new album How Will I Live Without A Body?, the follow-up to 2020’s Don’t Shy Away. The indie band — made up of Cross Record’s Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski and Shearwater’s Jonathan Meiburg — shared “How It Starts,” and now they’re back with the sinister single “Pink Sky.”

“Pink Sky” comes with a music video directed and animated by Sabrina Nichols (who also did youbet’s “Nurture.”) About the song, Loma’s Jonathan Meiburg said, “This mischievous little song was a late addition to the album. We recorded it in a chilly, whitewashed room in southern England, and we didn’t have many instruments to work with at first – just a nylon string guitar, a 2-piece drum set, a Casio keyboard, and a clarinet. But we liked the challenge.”

Watch the “Pink Sky” video below.

How Will I Live Without A Body? is out 6/28 via Sub Pop.