Next week, John Rossiter will release his new Young Jesus album The Fool. The project of the Chicago indie musician has shared “Brenda & Diane,” “Hollywood Ending,” “The Weasel,” and “Moonlight,” the latter of which came with the non-album song “Bully (Live In Esmont, VA).” Today, he’s releasing the single “Am I The Only One?,” along with another non-album track called “Remember Driving.”

“The type of groove I love,” Rossiter said about “Am I The Only One?,” which comes with a music video directed by Dillon Cullinan. Rossiter continued:

Strange and thick, created by Alex Lappin on bass/electronics, Alex Babbitt on electronics, Shahzad [Ismaily] playing drums, Aaron Roche and Phil Weinrobe creating the ambient breaks. One of my favorite bass lines of all time. Full of melody and wonder and texture but also dancing in a lot of weird, dissonant corners. Lappin really shined on this tune. Loneliness, emptiness, shame, guilt. Again, like Rich, a song recorded at Figure 8 that was hard to start, but slowly snapped into place once we all talked in the backyard. Talks about shadows. Demons. A transformation in a day. Very moving to sing this one with the support of such incredible musicians shaping it into what it is. So much improvisation and movement.

Hear “Am I The Only One?” and “Remember Driving” below.

The Fool is out 5/24 via Saddle Creek.