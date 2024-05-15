A few months ago, the 22-year-old reggae singer YG Marley released his debut single “Praise Jah In The Moonlight.” It became a global hit, reaching #34 in the US and hitting the top 10 all over Europe. Name recognition probably had something to do with that. YG Marley is the grandson of Bob Marley and the son of Ms. Lauryn Hill. He co-wrote “Praise Jah In The Moonlight” his mother, and the track samples his grandfather’s song “Crisis.” Last night, Lauryn Hill and YG Marley played Fallon together.

Lauryn Hill and YG Marley are used to performing together. Before Marley even released “Praise Jah In The Moonlight,” he was coming onstage at his mother’s shows and performing the track. Last night, Hill and Marley had their own little motherboy dance on The Tonight Show, playing a medley with Hill’s backing band.

Lauryn Hill, wearing a conical-bustier situation that I don’t know how to describe, started things off by singing a radically rearranged version of her oft-sampled 1998 classic “Ex-Factor.” Then, YG Marley came to the stage and performed his songs “Survival” and “Praise Jah In The Moonlight.” During “Survival,” Hill spit a wordy, politically fiery verse, and I think she got lost in the middle of it. Hill doesn’t perform on TV too often, and the cross-generational nature of this performance is pretty fascinating. Check it out below.