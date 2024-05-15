It’s not a Pusha T cover. I didn’t think it would be a Pusha T cover, but given everyone involved, I didn’t want to dismiss that possibility out of hand. Missing Link are a heavy hardcore band whose members are also in bands like Pain Of Truth, Out For Justice, and Internal Bleeding. Next month, they’ll release their full-length debut Watch Me Bleed, and when I saw the title “Numbers On The Board” on the tracklist, I thought it might be some kind of tribute to Terrence Thornton. But no. Not this time.

We’ve already posted Missing Link’s ass-beating lead single “New York Minute,” and now they’ve shared “Numbers On The Board,” as well. The latter track is a collaboration with Gridiron, the Philadelphia/Detroit rapcore band who released the album No Good At Goodbyes in 2022. “Numbers On The Board” is a titanically ignorant mosh-monster anthem, and it does have a couple of knucklehead rap verses, but they’re doing their own knucklehead rap verses. Listen below.

Watch Me Bleed is out 6/7 on Triple B.