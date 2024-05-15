Spotify recently announced that it would begin paying a lower mechanical royalty rate to songwriters and music publishers. Because it has added audiobooks to its premium tier, the streaming service argues that it’s now selling customers a bundle, which by law would allow it to pay royalties at a discounted rate. In response, the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) told Billboard that the change was “potentially unlawful,” while Billboard estimated that it would result in Spotify paying about $150 million less in mechanical royalties in the next year.

Now, Billboard reports that the NMPA has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Spotify for allegedly hosting lyrics, music videos, and podcast content that contain unlicensed use of copyrighted musical works. “Spotify appears to be engaged in direct infringement by hosting unlicensed musical works in its lyrics, videos and podcasts and by distributing unauthorized reproductions, synchronizations, displays and derivative sues of these musical works to its users,” reads the letter, penned by NMPA’s executive VP and general counsel Danielle Aguirre. “Making matters worse, Spotify profits from such infringement.” The letter does not name any specific unlicensed works or provide a number of infringements.

It’s not directly connected to the mechanical royalties issue, but Billboard interprets the move as a possible retaliation.

UPDATE: A spokesperson from Spotify offered the following statement to Stereogum: