Last year, Tinariwen released their ninth studio album, Amatssou. Today, the Tuareg desert blues ensemble is sharing “Azawad,” their first new material since then.

“Azawad” is a response to the ongoing conflict in northern Mali. Translated to English, the lyrics are “Azawad and its children watch as the rebellion begins to emerge. The forces of Azawad protect its leaders and its territory. A revolution that all the sons of Azawad salute, and of which the martyrs are the victims.”

Hear the song below.